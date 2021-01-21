Florida St. 95, Clemson 88, 2OT

CLEMSON (8-5)
Robinson 2-11 4-5 8, Bennett 0-4 0-0 0, Elliott 8-16 0-0 18, Spray 2-8 2-2 8, Washington 15-31 3-6 33, Cherry 0-2 0-0 0, Hank 5-13 1-2 11, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, McNeal 1-1 0-0 2, Meertens 1-2 2-2 4, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-92 12-17 88
FLORIDA ST. (5-2)
Myers 2-3 0-0 4, Jackson 6-11 6-8 18, Jones 14-23 8-9 36, Puisis 6-14 1-2 18, Weber 1-6 7-10 9, Baldwin 4-7 1-2 9, Lassiter 0-0 1-2 1, Nicoletti 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-66 24-33 95
|Clemson
|18
|15
|16
|27
|6
|6
|—
|88
|Florida St.
|23
|14
|22
|17
|6
|13
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-15 (Elliott 2-4, Spray 2-7, Washington 0-1, Hank 0-1, Thomas 0-2), Florida St. 5-17 (Jackson 0-1, Puisis 5-12, Weber 0-2, Nicoletti 0-2). Assists_Clemson 11 (Washington 3), Florida St. 18 (Jackson 6). Fouled Out_Clemson Robinson, Bennett, Elliott, Hank, Florida St. Myers, Baldwin. Rebounds_Clemson 47 (Robinson 6-9), Florida St. 43 (Baldwin 4-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 34, Florida St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,112.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments