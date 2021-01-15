On Air: Motley Fool Money
Flowers leads South Alabama over Appalachian St. 73-64

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:47 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers had a season-high 31 points as South Alabama beat Appalachian State 73-64 on Friday night.

Flowers shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

KK Curry had 16 points and nine rebounds for South Alabama (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyreke Locure added 14 points. Jamal West had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Donovan Gregory had 14 points for the Mountaineers (9-5, 3-2). Michael Almonacy added 12 points. Adrian Delph had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

