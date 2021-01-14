Flowers, S. Alabama host App State

Appalachian State (9-4, 3-1) vs. South Alabama (7-6, 1-3)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Donovan Gregory and Appalachian State will go up against Michael Flowers and South Alabama. The sophomore Gregory is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Flowers, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23 over his last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have collectively scored 53 percent of South Alabama’s points this season and 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Appalachian State, Michael Almonacy, James Lewis Jr. and Justin Forrest have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Mountaineers points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have allowed only 70.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 80.2 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Flowers has accounted for 45 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Appalachian State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records 10 or more steals. The Mountaineers are 4-4 when they steal the ball fewer than 10 times.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 65.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 59.4 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.