On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Former Mavericks guard J.J. Barea signs for team in Spain

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:57 am
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea has signed a contract to play in Spain’s top division with Estudiantes, the Madrid-based club said Saturday.

The 36-year-old Barea played for the Mavericks for 11 seasons, helping the team win the NBA title in 2011. The Mavericks released him in December.

Barea played 14 NBA seasons, including three with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and averaged 8.9 points and 3.9 assists in 831 games.

The Puerto Rico native is signed through the end of the season, Estudiantes said. He is scheduled to arrive in Madrid this week to start training.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Barea told Spanish sports daily Marca in 2011 that his father’s family came from a village in northern Spain.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Customer Contact Week
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth