Formula One Schedule-Winners

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 2:00 pm
March 21 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

March 28 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir.

April 11 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai.

May 9 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona.

May 23 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo.

June 6 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku.

June 13 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal.

June 27 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet.

July 4 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg.

July 18 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone.

Aug. 1 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

Aug. 29 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

Sept. 5 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Sept. 12 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

Sept. 26 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

Oct. 3 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City.

Oct. 10 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

Oct. 24 — US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

Oct. 31 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

Nov. 14 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

Nov. 28 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dec. 5 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

