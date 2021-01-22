On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Forrest leads Appalachian State over Georgia State 80-71

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 8:47 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 23 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia State 80-71 on Friday night.

Adrian Delph had 17 points for Appalachian State (11-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and Donovan Gregory had 12 points.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-3, 2-2). Kane Williams added 14 points and Collin Moore had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|4 7 Keys to The Motivating Staff
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s