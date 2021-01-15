Trending:
Fort Wayne 81, Milwaukee 72

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE (5-5)

Carl 5-5 2-3 12, Planutis 3-6 0-0 8, Billups 3-8 1-3 8, Godfrey 7-14 7-8 23, Pipkins 4-9 0-0 9, Horton 3-6 0-0 7, Benford 4-5 1-1 9, Walker 2-3 1-3 5, Kpedi 0-1 0-0 0, Black 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 12-18 81.

MILWAUKEE (5-3)

Coleman 2-4 1-2 7, Wilbourn 2-4 0-1 4, Gholston 6-12 1-2 16, Lucas 1-11 2-2 5, Thomas 6-15 1-2 13, Simms 3-11 4-4 10, Newby 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 3-3 1-1 7, Hancock 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 26-67 12-16 72.

Halftime_Milwaukee 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 7-20 (Godfrey 2-5, Planutis 2-5, Billups 1-3, Horton 1-3, Pipkins 1-3, Walker 0-1), Milwaukee 8-29 (Gholston 3-7, Coleman 2-4, Hancock 2-5, Lucas 1-4, Newby 0-1, Wilbourn 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Simms 0-5). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 42 (Billups, Godfrey 10), Milwaukee 29 (Coleman 6). Assists_Fort Wayne 21 (Godfrey 7), Milwaukee 15 (Lucas 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 17, Milwaukee 18.

