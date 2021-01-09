Fort Wayne 88, Ill.-Chicago 55

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-4)
Diggins 10-15 0-0 23, Howard 3-6 0-0 7, Ahale 1-10 0-0 3, Kirk 4-10 0-0 8, Taylor 0-7 2-2 2, Wiley 2-4 3-4 8, Ejim 1-2 0-0 2, Yaklich 1-2 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bowditch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 5-6 55.
FORT WAYNE (4-5)
Carl 1-3 2-3 4, Planutis 5-6 0-0 12, Billups 5-8 0-0 15, Godfrey 6-11 2-2 16, Pipkins 4-10 6-6 14, Horton 2-9 0-0 5, Walker 1-3 1-1 3, Black 3-5 2-2 9, Kpedi 3-6 2-3 8, Benford 0-1 0-0 0, DeJurnett 1-1 0-0 2, Waterman 0-0 0-0 0, Prentice 0-0 0-0 0, Havey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 15-17 88.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 37-23. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 6-24 (Diggins 3-4, Wiley 1-1, Howard 1-2, Ahale 1-10, Ejim 0-1, Kirk 0-2, Taylor 0-4), Fort Wayne 11-18 (Billups 5-6, Planutis 2-3, Godfrey 2-4, Black 1-1, Horton 1-4). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 23 (Diggins, Kirk 4), Fort Wayne 36 (Carl 7). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 8 (Kirk 5), Fort Wayne 15 (Billups, Pipkins, Horton 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 15, Fort Wayne 13.
