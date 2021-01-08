Fort Wayne 96, Ill.-Chicago 89, OT

ILL.-CHICAGO (5-3)
Diggins 4-8 7-9 16, Howard 6-15 0-0 15, Ahale 5-16 0-0 15, Kirk 13-27 3-6 31, Taylor 4-5 1-2 9, Wiley 1-4 1-4 3, Yaklich 0-1 0-0 0, Ejim 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 12-21 89.
FORT WAYNE (3-5)
Carl 3-3 0-3 6, Planutis 1-2 2-2 4, Billups 6-11 0-0 15, Godfrey 13-24 11-12 41, Pipkins 9-18 1-2 19, Walker 4-5 0-0 9, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 1-4 0-0 2, Kpedi 0-1 0-0 0, Black 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 14-19 96.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 11-34 (Ahale 5-15, Howard 3-10, Kirk 2-4, Diggins 1-2, Taylor 0-1, Wiley 0-1, Yaklich 0-1), Fort Wayne 8-15 (Godfrey 4-6, Billups 3-4, Walker 1-1, Planutis 0-1, Horton 0-3). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 36 (Diggins 11), Fort Wayne 36 (Billups 11). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 14 (Kirk 6), Fort Wayne 12 (Godfrey, Pipkins 4). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 18, Fort Wayne 20.
