Foster scores 15 to lift Wyoming past Nevada 71-64

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:03 pm
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kenny Foster had 15 points and seven rebounds as Wyoming beat Nevada 71-64 on Friday night.

Kwane Marble II had 15 points for Wyoming (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Xavier DuSell added 14 points. Marcus Williams had 13 points.

Nevada totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Warren Washington scored a career-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-6, 5-4). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 16 points. Tre Coleman had 11 points.

Grant Sherfield, the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer entering the matchup at 19 points per game, had only eight points 2-of-16 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

