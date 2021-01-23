On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Fourth time the charm for Detroit Mercy, defeats Oakland

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 7:27 pm
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit Mercy beat Oakland 82-72 on Saturday as the Titans registered their first win in four tries against the Golden Grizzlies this season.

Oakland had defeated Detroit 86-81 on Friday. The teams also met twice in December after they both lost opponents for weekend series because of COVID-19. This weekend’s games were part of their original schedules.

Noah Waterman had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Titans (4-8, 3-5 Horizon League). Dwayne Rose Jr. added 16 points. Bul Kuol had 10 points and nine rebounds. Detroit posted a season-high 21 assists.

Rashad Williams had 24 points for the Golden Grizzlies (6-13, 6-6). Jalen Moore added 23 points and 11 assists. Micah Parrish had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This story was generated in part by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

