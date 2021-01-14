Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 17 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (1) — Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) — Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (1) — Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (3) — Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly, lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-yer contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann, c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

