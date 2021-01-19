On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Freeman leads Akron over Bowling Green 69-57

By The Associated Press
January 19, 2021 9:42 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift Akron to a 69-57 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 18 points for Akron (6-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), Loren Cristian Jackson scored 16 points, wit six rebounds and six assists and Ali Ali scored 10.

Kaden Metheny had 14 points for the Falcons (10-4, 6-2). Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and eight rebounds and Justin Turner had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

