Freidel lifts South Dakota St. over Western Illinois 92-63

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 11:07 pm
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 25 points as South Dakota State easily beat Western Illinois 92-63 on Saturday night.

Freidel made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

David Wingett had 15 points for South Dakota State (8-3, 4-1 Summit League). Douglas Wilson added 14 points. Baylor Scheierman had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Tamell Pearson had 13 points for the Leathernecks (2-9, 0-4), who have lost five straight games. Adam Anhold added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota State defeated Western Illinois 83-77 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

