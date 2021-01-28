On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Freshman Cross leaves Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 3:43 pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Freshman forward Matt Cross has left the Miami Hurricanes’ program, the latest personnel loss for a reeling team plagued by injuries.

No reason was given when Miami made the announcement Thursday.

Cross started nine games, ranked fifth on the team in points and fourth in rebounds, and shot 20 for 50 from 3-point range. He didn’t play in Wednesday’s loss at Florida State, when Miami used six scholarship players.

The Hurricanes (6-9, 2-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) play Saturday at Wake Forest.

___

