Fresno St. 64, New Mexico 62, OT

By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 1:35 am
NEW MEXICO (5-9)

Brown 0-3 1-3 1, Matos 1-2 1-3 3, Singleton 6-9 2-4 14, Wegscheider 0-4 0-0 0, Maluach 9-17 6-6 24, Manuel 5-15 0-1 10, Francis 4-9 1-2 10, Kuac 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-19 62.

FRESNO ST. (5-6)

Robinson 1-7 2-2 4, Ballard 5-13 4-5 18, Hill 2-8 1-4 7, Holland 3-8 0-0 9, Colimerio 0-3 1-2 1, Stroud 6-10 2-3 14, Meah 3-5 2-4 8, Whitaker 1-1 0-0 3, Harding 0-0 0-2 0, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Gage 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 12-22 64.

Halftime_19-19. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 1-8 (Francis 1-3, Kuac 0-1, Maluach 0-1, Manuel 0-3), Fresno St. 10-30 (Ballard 4-9, Holland 3-8, Hill 2-8, Whitaker 1-1, Campbell 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_New Mexico 38 (Singleton 10), Fresno St. 40 (Robinson 16). Assists_New Mexico 4 (Brown, Singleton, Maluach, Manuel 1), Fresno St. 14 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico 21, Fresno St. 21.

