Fresno St. 79, San Jose St. 64

SAN JOSE ST. (2-7)
Agee 6-7 1-1 13, Lacewell 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Washington 11-24 5-5 30, Mendoza 3-4 0-1 6, Clarkin 1-1 0-0 2, Simmons 2-3 0-0 5, Dalcourt 2-9 0-0 5, Dhaliwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 6-7 64.
FRESNO ST. (4-3)
Gray 2-3 1-2 5, Robinson 7-14 7-10 23, Harding 1-6 0-0 3, Hill 4-11 3-4 12, Holland 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 5-9 0-1 11, Stroud 4-7 5-6 14, Meah 2-3 0-0 4, Gage 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 1-3 0-2 3. Totals 28-63 16-25 79.
Halftime_San Jose St. 45-42. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-17 (Washington 3-8, Simmons 1-2, Smith 1-2, Dalcourt 1-4, Lacewell 0-1), Fresno St. 7-26 (Robinson 2-4, Campbell 1-2, Stroud 1-2, Ballard 1-3, Harding 1-6, Hill 1-6, Holland 0-3). Rebounds_San Jose St. 24 (Washington 6), Fresno St. 46 (Robinson 14). Assists_San Jose St. 7 (Washington 3), Fresno St. 11 (Hill 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 19, Fresno St. 11.
