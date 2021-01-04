On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Fresno St. 81, Wyoming 61

By The Associated Press
January 4, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      

WYOMING (7-2)

Oden 1-7 2-2 4, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Foster 1-3 2-3 4, Maldonado 4-11 3-3 11, Williams 6-16 5-9 20, Marble 7-10 0-1 14, Jeffries 2-6 0-0 6, Dusell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 12-18 61.

FRESNO ST. (3-3)

Robinson 12-16 8-11 33, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Gage 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 2-5 0-0 5, Holland 0-4 0-0 0, Gray 7-9 3-3 17, Harding 3-6 0-0 7, Campbell 3-6 0-0 8, Stroud 4-9 2-2 11, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Meah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 13-16 81.

Halftime_Fresno St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 5-17 (Williams 3-5, Jeffries 2-5, Foster 0-1, Maldonado 0-2, Oden 0-2, Thompson 0-2), Fresno St. 6-18 (Campbell 2-3, Robinson 1-1, Stroud 1-1, Harding 1-4, Hill 1-4, Ballard 0-1, Holland 0-4). Rebounds_Wyoming 23 (Williams 7), Fresno St. 42 (Robinson 13). Assists_Wyoming 6 (Williams 3), Fresno St. 9 (Hill 3). Total Fouls_Wyoming 15, Fresno St. 21.

