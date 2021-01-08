Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:02 pm
< a min read
      
Friday, Jan. 8
EAST

Vermont 5, Maine 4

Mercyhurst 5, Air Force 2

Providence 7, Boston U. 3

Clarkson 5, Quinnipiac 4, OT

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

New Hampshire 4, Boston College 3, OT

Merrimack at UMass Lowell, postponed

Canisius at RIT, postponed

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 6, Penn St. 3

Michigan 9, Michigan St. 0

W. Michigan 4 Miami 1

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Lake Superior St. 4, N. Michigan 1

        Read more Sports News news.

Colorado College at Denver, postponed

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department