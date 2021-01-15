Friday’s College Hockey Scores

UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT
Maine 4, Providence 3
St. Lawrence 2, Clarkston 1, OT
Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0
Army 5, Long Island 2
Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.
Penn St. 3, Michigan St. 2, OT
Michigan 4, Ohio St. 2
W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2
Minnesota St. 3, Lake Superior St. 0
Bowling Green 5, N. Michigan 1
Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona St. at Wisconsin ppd.
Milwaukee Engineering 3, Concordia (Wisc.) 2
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments