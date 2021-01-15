On Air: Motley Fool Money
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:45 pm
Friday, Jan. 15
EAST

UConn 6, New Hampshire 5, OT

Maine 4, Providence 3

St. Lawrence 2, Clarkston 1, OT

Quinnipiac 3, Colgate 0

Army 5, Long Island 2

Boston College at Northeastern, ppd.

MIDWEST

Penn St. 3, Michigan St. 2, OT

Michigan 4, Ohio St. 2

W. Michigan 6, St. Cloud St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, Lake Superior St. 0

Bowling Green 5, N. Michigan 1

Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2

Arizona St. at Wisconsin ppd.

Milwaukee Engineering 3, Concordia (Wisc.) 2

