Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 10:50 pm
Friday, Jan. 22
EAST

Army 4, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 3, Maine 2, OT

Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 2

Providence 0, UMass 0, OT (Providence wins shootout 1-0)

Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT (Quinnipiac wins shootout 2-1)

UConn 3, Boston College 3, OT (UConn wins shootout 2-0)

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1

Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 2

Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 4

St. Cloud St. 3, Miami 2

