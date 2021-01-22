Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Army 4, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 3, Maine 2, OT
Merrimack 5, New Hampshire 2
Providence 0, UMass 0, OT (Providence wins shootout 1-0)
Quinnipiac 1, Clarkson 1, OT (Quinnipiac wins shootout 2-1)
UConn 3, Boston College 3, OT (UConn wins shootout 2-0)
Bemidji St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Michigan 3, Notre Dame 1
Minnesota 10, Arizona St. 2
Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 4
St. Cloud St. 3, Miami 2
