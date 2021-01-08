Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 9
Battlefield 63, Osbourn Park 53
Carver Academy 45, Mathews 36
Chancellor 74, Eastern View 59
Clarke County 62, Rappahannock County 57
Cosby 57, Powhatan 55
Fairfax Christian 70, Christ Chapel Academy 55
Fort Defiance 54, Buffalo Gap 48
Grafton 51, New Kent 40
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
Hopewell 79, Petersburg 67
Lake Braddock 75, W.T. Woodson 63
Lloyd Bird 61, James River-Midlothian 55
Meadowbrook 64, Matoaca 55
Monacan 81, Clover Hill 70
Oak Hill Academy 82, Legacy Charter, S.C. 68
Page County 70, Strasburg 53
Patriot 79, John Champe 74
Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Centreville 70
Potomac Falls 59, Briar Woods 50
Prince George 101, Dinwiddie 47
R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Riverheads 47
Richmond Christian 79, Amelia Academy 62
Riverbend 59, Massaponax 29
Skyline 71, Warren County 50
South County 78, West Springfield 41
South Lakes 57, Langley 51
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 54
Tabb 75, Bruton 34
Washington-Lee 55, Herndon 43
Woodbridge 79, C.D. Hylton 51
Yorktown 74, McLean 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Galax, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
Fairfax vs. James Robinson, ccd.
Floyd County vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Northside, ppd.
George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.
Giles vs. Craig County, ccd.
Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Salem, ppd.
Honaker vs. Council, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Turner Ashby, ccd.
Virginia High vs. Marion, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chancellor 63, Eastern View 45
Clarke County 38, Rappahannock County 36
Colgan 74, Potomac School 52
Forest Park 65, Freedom (W) 37
Fort Defiance 59, Buffalo Gap 28
Freedom (South Riding) 43, Rock Ridge 28
George Mason 65, Manassas Park 15
Herndon 81, Washington-Lee 35
James Robinson 51, Fairfax 23
Massaponax 49, Riverbend 33
Matoaca 51, Petersburg 45
Osbourn Park 72, Battlefield 20
Page County 56, Strasburg 46
Patriot 57, John Champe 40
Riverheads 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40
South Lakes 65, Langley 43
Tabb 51, Bruton 15
Timberlake Christian 40, Temple Christian 29
Unity Reed High Schoo 55, Osbourn 33
W.T. Woodson 36, Lake Braddock 33
West Springfield 45, South County 11
Wilson Memorial 70, Stuart Hall 34
Yorktown 47, McLean 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
Lebanon vs. Richlands, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Salem vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.
Turner Ashby vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.
William Byrd vs. William Fleming, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments