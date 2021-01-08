Friday’s Scores

On Air: Panel Discussions
By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 11:59 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 59, Denbigh Baptist 9

Battlefield 63, Osbourn Park 53

Carver Academy 45, Mathews 36

Chancellor 74, Eastern View 59

Clarke County 62, Rappahannock County 57

Cosby 57, Powhatan 55

Fairfax Christian 70, Christ Chapel Academy 55

Fort Defiance 54, Buffalo Gap 48

Grafton 51, New Kent 40

Graham 78, Tazewell 58

Hopewell 79, Petersburg 67

Lake Braddock 75, W.T. Woodson 63

Lloyd Bird 61, James River-Midlothian 55

Meadowbrook 64, Matoaca 55

Monacan 81, Clover Hill 70

Oak Hill Academy 82, Legacy Charter, S.C. 68

Page County 70, Strasburg 53

Patriot 79, John Champe 74

Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Centreville 70

Potomac Falls 59, Briar Woods 50

Prince George 101, Dinwiddie 47

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Riverheads 47

Richmond Christian 79, Amelia Academy 62

Riverbend 59, Massaponax 29

Skyline 71, Warren County 50

South County 78, West Springfield 41

South Lakes 57, Langley 51

Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 54

Tabb 75, Bruton 34

Washington-Lee 55, Herndon 43

Woodbridge 79, C.D. Hylton 51

Yorktown 74, McLean 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Galax, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Northwood, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Cave Spring, ppd.

Fairfax vs. James Robinson, ccd.

Floyd County vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Northside, ppd.

George Mason vs. Woodstock Central, ccd.

Giles vs. Craig County, ccd.

Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Salem, ppd.

Honaker vs. Council, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Turner Ashby, ccd.

Virginia High vs. Marion, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chancellor 63, Eastern View 45

Clarke County 38, Rappahannock County 36

Colgan 74, Potomac School 52

Forest Park 65, Freedom (W) 37

Fort Defiance 59, Buffalo Gap 28

Freedom (South Riding) 43, Rock Ridge 28

George Mason 65, Manassas Park 15

Herndon 81, Washington-Lee 35

James Robinson 51, Fairfax 23

Massaponax 49, Riverbend 33

Matoaca 51, Petersburg 45

Osbourn Park 72, Battlefield 20

Page County 56, Strasburg 46

Patriot 57, John Champe 40

Riverheads 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40

South Lakes 65, Langley 43

Tabb 51, Bruton 15

Timberlake Christian 40, Temple Christian 29

Unity Reed High Schoo 55, Osbourn 33

W.T. Woodson 36, Lake Braddock 33

West Springfield 45, South County 11

Wilson Memorial 70, Stuart Hall 34

Yorktown 47, McLean 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cave Spring vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

Lebanon vs. Richlands, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

Salem vs. Hidden Valley, ppd.

Turner Ashby vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.

William Byrd vs. William Fleming, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

