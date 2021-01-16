Friday’s Scores

On Air: Motley Fool Money
By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 12:46 am
3 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 67, Tidewater Academy 54

Broad Run 68, Loudoun Valley 48

Broadwater Academy 66, Portsmouth Christian 51

C.D. Hylton 45, Forest Park 36

Carroll County 56, Giles 41

Chilhowie 73, Rural Retreat 55

Clover Hill 68, Cosby 59

Courtland 80, Chancellor 47

Culpeper 55, Kettle Run 45

Douglas Freeman 45, Deep Run 42

Eastern View 59, James Monroe 58

Fauquier 63, Warren County 50

Fluvanna 63, Monticello 50

Galax 37, Grayson County 33

George Mason 45, Skyline 41

Glenvar 76, William Byrd 63

Goochland 45, Maggie L. Walker GS 35

Grafton 39, Poquoson 30

Graham 56, Lebanon 46

Grundy 54, Honaker 33

Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Park View-Sterling 12

Holston 67, Northwood 56

John Champe 89, Unity Reed High Schoo 58

King George 58, Spotsylvania 53

Langley 84, Yorktown 71

Lord Botetourt 77, Pulaski County 60

Loudoun County 77, Lightridge 45

Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39

Manchester 65, Lloyd Bird 61

Massaponax 47, North Stafford 41

Mathews 75, Charles City County High School 57

McLean 53, Herndon 50

Midlothian 68, Monacan 42

Miller School 98, Hargrave Military 53

Montverde Academy, Fla. 93, Oak Hill Academy 60

New Kent 73, Bruton 36

Norfolk Christian School 72, Greenbrier Christian 50

North Cross 45, Fishburne Military 44

Northside 76, Hidden Valley 34

Page County 67, Madison County 55

Patriot 63, Battlefield 53

Radford 77, James River-Buchanan 54

Richmond Christian 78, Fuqua School 52

Riverbend 75, Brooke Point 58

Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52

South Lakes 69, Washington-Lee 48

Steward School 70, Norfolk Academy 48

Strasburg 32, Page County 28

Tazewell 65, Marion 58

Thomas Walker 55, Castlewood 44

Timberlake Christian 55, Westover Christian 44

Twin Springs 73, Eastside 62

Varina 58, Henrico 56

W.T. Woodson 51, Fairfax 41

West Springfield 57, James Robinson 54

William Monroe 66, Brentsville 55

Wilson Memorial 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 42

Woodbridge 55, Colgan 48

Woodstock Central 51, Manassas Park 49

York 77, Tabb 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ccd.

Armstrong vs. Varina, ccd.

Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.

Buckingham County vs. Prince Edward County, ccd.

Christian Heritage Academy vs. Temple Baptist, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Colonial Beach vs. Northumberland, ccd.

Deep Creek vs. Great Bridge, ccd.

Dominion vs. Independence, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ppd.

Isle of Wight Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.

Kellam vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Lake Braddock vs. South County, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Prince George vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.

Pulaski County vs. Salem, ppd.

Spotswood vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.

Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.

Twin Valley vs. Council, ppd.

Virginia Academy vs. Fairfax Christian, ppd.

West Point vs. K&Q Central, ccd.

William Fleming vs. Franklin County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broadway 63, East Rockingham 36

Buffalo Gap 44, Riverheads 40

Carroll County 66, Giles 20

Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 31

Culpeper 34, Kettle Run 32

Eastside 56, J.I. Burton 43

Fauquier 37, Warren County 31

Fluvanna 48, Monticello 34

Franklin County 65, GW-Danville 4

George Mason 58, Skyline 34

George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Bland County 32

Grayson County 37, Galax 27

Henrico 62, Varina 54

Heritage-Lynchburg 36, Park View-Sterling 33

Herndon 64, McLean 46

Honaker 61, Grundy 32

James Monroe 63, Eastern View 48

Lake Braddock 44, South County 37

Langley 36, Yorktown 25

Loudoun Valley 67, Broad Run 35

Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39

Maggie L. Walker GS 48, Goochland 31

Marion 65, Tazewell 51

Massaponax 52, North Stafford 18

Norfolk Christian School 60, Greenbrier Christian 36

Northside 48, Hidden Valley 31

Patriot 62, Battlefield 49

Paul VI Catholic High School 110, Freedom (W) 26

Portsmouth Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 32

Radford 58, James River-Buchanan 9

Richmond Christian 76, Fuqua School 65

Ridgeview 66, John Battle 30

Riverbend 70, Brooke Point 41

Roanoke Catholic 43, North Cross 42

Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32

Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52

South Lakes 51, Washington-Lee 15

Southampton Academy 45, Kenston Forest 33

Steward School 57, Norfolk Academy 24

Strasburg 32, Clarke County 28

Suffolk Christian Academy 29, Denbigh Baptist 26

Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 33

Thomas Walker 70, Castlewood 12

Virginia Academy 63, Trinity Christian School 41

W.T. Woodson 46, Fairfax 22

William Byrd 47, Glenvar 42

William Campbell 38, Appomattox 30

William Monroe 49, Brentsville 32

Wilson Memorial 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45

Woodstock Central 68, Manassas Park 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Appomattox Regional GS, ccd.

Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Colonial Heights vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.

Cumberland vs. Amelia County, ccd.

Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, ppd.

Franklin County vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Isle of Wight Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.

Kellam vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Jan 22nd.

Martinsville vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Spotswood, ccd.

Salem vs. Pulaski County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

