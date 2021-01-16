Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 67, Tidewater Academy 54
Broad Run 68, Loudoun Valley 48
Broadwater Academy 66, Portsmouth Christian 51
C.D. Hylton 45, Forest Park 36
Carroll County 56, Giles 41
Chilhowie 73, Rural Retreat 55
Clover Hill 68, Cosby 59
Courtland 80, Chancellor 47
Culpeper 55, Kettle Run 45
Douglas Freeman 45, Deep Run 42
Eastern View 59, James Monroe 58
Fauquier 63, Warren County 50
Fluvanna 63, Monticello 50
Galax 37, Grayson County 33
George Mason 45, Skyline 41
Glenvar 76, William Byrd 63
Goochland 45, Maggie L. Walker GS 35
Grafton 39, Poquoson 30
Graham 56, Lebanon 46
Grundy 54, Honaker 33
Heritage (Leesburg) 66, Park View-Sterling 12
Holston 67, Northwood 56
John Champe 89, Unity Reed High Schoo 58
King George 58, Spotsylvania 53
Langley 84, Yorktown 71
Lord Botetourt 77, Pulaski County 60
Loudoun County 77, Lightridge 45
Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39
Manchester 65, Lloyd Bird 61
Massaponax 47, North Stafford 41
Mathews 75, Charles City County High School 57
McLean 53, Herndon 50
Midlothian 68, Monacan 42
Miller School 98, Hargrave Military 53
Montverde Academy, Fla. 93, Oak Hill Academy 60
New Kent 73, Bruton 36
Norfolk Christian School 72, Greenbrier Christian 50
North Cross 45, Fishburne Military 44
Northside 76, Hidden Valley 34
Page County 67, Madison County 55
Patriot 63, Battlefield 53
Radford 77, James River-Buchanan 54
Richmond Christian 78, Fuqua School 52
Riverbend 75, Brooke Point 58
Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52
South Lakes 69, Washington-Lee 48
Steward School 70, Norfolk Academy 48
Strasburg 32, Page County 28
Tazewell 65, Marion 58
Thomas Walker 55, Castlewood 44
Timberlake Christian 55, Westover Christian 44
Twin Springs 73, Eastside 62
Varina 58, Henrico 56
W.T. Woodson 51, Fairfax 41
West Springfield 57, James Robinson 54
William Monroe 66, Brentsville 55
Wilson Memorial 56, R.E. Lee-Staunton 42
Woodbridge 55, Colgan 48
Woodstock Central 51, Manassas Park 49
York 77, Tabb 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ccd.
Armstrong vs. Varina, ccd.
Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, ppd.
Buckingham County vs. Prince Edward County, ccd.
Christian Heritage Academy vs. Temple Baptist, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Colonial Beach vs. Northumberland, ccd.
Deep Creek vs. Great Bridge, ccd.
Dominion vs. Independence, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ppd.
Isle of Wight Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.
Kellam vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Lake Braddock vs. South County, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Prince George vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.
Pulaski County vs. Salem, ppd.
Spotswood vs. Rockbridge County, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.
Twin Valley vs. Council, ppd.
Virginia Academy vs. Fairfax Christian, ppd.
West Point vs. K&Q Central, ccd.
William Fleming vs. Franklin County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadway 63, East Rockingham 36
Buffalo Gap 44, Riverheads 40
Carroll County 66, Giles 20
Catholic High School of Va Beach 61, Nansemond-Suffolk 31
Culpeper 34, Kettle Run 32
Eastside 56, J.I. Burton 43
Fauquier 37, Warren County 31
Fluvanna 48, Monticello 34
Franklin County 65, GW-Danville 4
George Mason 58, Skyline 34
George Wythe-Wytheville 60, Bland County 32
Grayson County 37, Galax 27
Henrico 62, Varina 54
Heritage-Lynchburg 36, Park View-Sterling 33
Herndon 64, McLean 46
Honaker 61, Grundy 32
James Monroe 63, Eastern View 48
Lake Braddock 44, South County 37
Langley 36, Yorktown 25
Loudoun Valley 67, Broad Run 35
Louisa 70, Charlottesville 39
Maggie L. Walker GS 48, Goochland 31
Marion 65, Tazewell 51
Massaponax 52, North Stafford 18
Norfolk Christian School 60, Greenbrier Christian 36
Northside 48, Hidden Valley 31
Patriot 62, Battlefield 49
Paul VI Catholic High School 110, Freedom (W) 26
Portsmouth Christian 48, Broadwater Academy 32
Radford 58, James River-Buchanan 9
Richmond Christian 76, Fuqua School 65
Ridgeview 66, John Battle 30
Riverbend 70, Brooke Point 41
Roanoke Catholic 43, North Cross 42
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 32
Rye Cove 57, J.I. Burton 52
South Lakes 51, Washington-Lee 15
Southampton Academy 45, Kenston Forest 33
Steward School 57, Norfolk Academy 24
Strasburg 32, Clarke County 28
Suffolk Christian Academy 29, Denbigh Baptist 26
Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 33
Thomas Walker 70, Castlewood 12
Virginia Academy 63, Trinity Christian School 41
W.T. Woodson 46, Fairfax 22
William Byrd 47, Glenvar 42
William Campbell 38, Appomattox 30
William Monroe 49, Brentsville 32
Wilson Memorial 49, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45
Woodstock Central 68, Manassas Park 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Appomattox Regional GS, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Christiansburg vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Colonial Heights vs. Thomas Dale, ccd.
Cumberland vs. Amelia County, ccd.
Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, ppd.
Franklin County vs. William Fleming, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Isle of Wight Academy vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.
Kellam vs. Princess Anne, ppd. to Jan 22nd.
Martinsville vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Spotswood, ccd.
Salem vs. Pulaski County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
