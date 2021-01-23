Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 70, Osbourn Park 63
Buffalo Gap 65, Stuarts Draft 58
Cave Spring 64, Salem 26
Chancellor 68, Spotsylvania 28
Charlottesville 73, Orange County 50
Clover Hill 69, Midlothian 62
Courtland 68, James Monroe 45
Culpeper 61, Liberty-Bealeton 53
Eastern Mennonite 82, New Covenant 55
Eastern View 60, King George 49
Eastside 58, Castlewood 43
Fairfax 61, James Robinson 54
Fork Union Prep 88, Hargrave Military 55
Fort Chiswell 60, Grayson County 57
Fort Defiance 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
Graham 65, Tazewell 42
Green Run 85, First Colonial 35
Grundy 74, Council 46
Hanover 46, Atlee 33
Highland-Warrenton 71, East Rockingham 65
Honaker 65, Hurley 33
Hopewell 89, Meadowbrook 39
J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 54, OT
John Champe 67, Patriot 59
Langley 55, McLean 40
Lebanon 65, Richlands 63
Lee High 71, Central – Wise 49
Lloyd Bird 61, Monacan 52
Lord Botetourt 81, Carroll County 50
Madison County 42, Clarke County 38
Manchester 80, Powhatan 35
Massaponax 60, Brooke Point 48
Mathews 66, Gloucester 39
Narrows 84, Jefferson Christian 48
North Stafford 54, Mountain View 44
Northwood 59, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
Patrick Henry-Ashland 68, Mechanicsville High School 56
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, William Fleming 55
Petersburg 65, Prince George 56
Potomac Falls 65, Woodgrove 38
Princess Anne 80, Kellam 64
Radford 65, Floyd County 42
Rappahannock County 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47
Riverbend 62, Colonial Forge 28
Riverside 64, Freedom (W) 53
Rye Cove 55, Thomas Walker 34
Salem-Va. Beach 85, First Colonial 35
Skyline 69, Woodstock Central 64
South County 45, West Springfield 43
South Lakes 64, Herndon 28
Stone Bridge 59, Briar Woods 47
StoneBridge School 59, Portsmouth Christian 47
Virginia High 69, Marion 52
Warren County 53, Brentsville 47
Waynesboro 74, Rockbridge County 71
West Point 51, Carver Academy 37
Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 44
Westover Christian 60, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 10
William Monroe 35, George Mason 28
Wilson Memorial 70, Riverheads 53
Woodbridge 63, Forest Park 30
Yorktown 78, Washington-Lee 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Goochland vs. Cumberland, ccd.
Lake Braddock vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chancellor 46, Spotsylvania 28
Charlottesville 63, Orange County 36
Eastern View 44, King George 41
Fluvanna 54, Western Albemarle 37
Fort Defiance 45, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35
Freedom (South Riding) 39, Riverside 34
Galax 38, Bland County 33
George Mason 44, William Monroe 33
Glenvar 58, Cave Spring 53
Graham 44, Tazewell 32
Grayson County 44, Fort Chiswell 38
Grundy 47, Council 5
Honaker 91, Hurley 18
James Robinson 33, Fairfax 26
John Battle 43, Holston 41
Lake Braddock 54, W.T. Woodson 28
Landstown 55, Bayside 32
Langley 59, McLean 34
Louisa 89, Albemarle 49
Madison County 51, Strasburg 38
Maggie L. Walker GS 46, Amelia County 27
Marion 52, Virginia High 32
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 33
North Stafford 38, Mountain View Christian Academy 27
Osbourn Park 59, Battlefield 29
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, William Fleming 39
Patriot 58, John Champe 48
Petersburg 39, Prince George 28
Portsmouth Christian 30, StoneBridge School 26
Powhatan 65, Clover Hill 51
Princess Anne 82, Kellam 23
Richlands 42, Lebanon 32
Riverbend 73, Colonial Forge 41
Salem 57, Kempsville 36
Skyline 45, Woodstock Central 42
South Lakes 57, Herndon 54
Stone Bridge 45, Briar Woods 35
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 39, Rappahannock County 35
Tallwood 55, Ocean Lakes 47
Thomas Walker 56, Rye Cove 12
Warren County 53, Brentsville 47
William Byrd 42, Hidden Valley 14
Wilson Memorial 57, Riverheads 38
Woodgrove 42, Potomac Falls 36
Woodside 36, Gloucester 32
Yorktown 58, Washington-Lee 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Turner Ashby vs. Spotswood, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
