Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks, F’s Cody Martin and Caleb Martin for their roles in an on-court altercation on Dec. 30.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Josh Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Marguel Harrell, LB Deon Lacey and CB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed TE Mitchell Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin and G Connor Ingram from their European-based loans.

