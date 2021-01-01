On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 3:04 pm
< a min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks, F’s Cody Martin and Caleb Martin for their roles in an on-court altercation on Dec. 30.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Josh Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Marguel Harrell, LB Deon Lacey and CB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed TE Mitchell Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin and G Connor Ingram from their European-based loans.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier