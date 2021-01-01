Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined F James Johnson, Dallas Mavericks, F’s Cody Martin and Caleb Martin, Charlotte Hornets, for their roles in an on-court altercation on Dec. 30. Fined G Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz, for making contact with a game official on Dec. 31.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WR Josh Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Josh Thomas and RB Christian Wade from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed WR J.J. Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Marguel Harrell, LB Deon Lacey and CB Lafayette Pitts from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Brian Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad. Signed TE Mitchell Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LT Anthony Castonzo on injured reserve. Promoted C Joey Hunt to active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Dee Virgin.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS + Signed K Tristan Viscaino to the practice squad. Promoted DL Alex Barrett to the active roster. Placed T Trent Williams and DL Jordan Willis on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett and ILB Devin White on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F’s Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin and G Connor Ingram from their European-based loans.

HOCKEY ECHL

INDY FUEL — Added G Tom Aubrun to NHL/AHL active list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Added G Clint Windsor, F’s Peter Abbandonato and Nikita Pavlychev to the NHL/AHL active list. Activated D Richie Boyd from injured reserve. Activated D Matthew Spencer and F’s Johno May and Taylor Cammarata from reserve. Placed F Tyler Bird on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Darien Craighead from reserve. Placed F Mark Cooper on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated G Roman Durny, D Kyle Jenkins and F Darby Llewellyn from reserve. Placed D Austin McEneny, F Griff Jeszka and G Devin Williams on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D’s Edwin Hookenson and Tanner Jago and F Matt Hoover from reserve. Placed F Jared Pike, D Miles Gendron and G Brad Barone on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Added F Vladislav Mikhalchuk to activer roster. Activated D Matt Miller from reserve. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on reserve.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.