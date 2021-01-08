On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 3:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray, LBs Shayne Gauthier, DE Jackson Jeffcoat and Tobi Antigha to one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Ryan Lohin and D Devante Stephens to Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eric Dick.

D.C. UNITED SC — Acquired G Jon Kempin from Columbus Crew in exchange for a natural third round pick (58th overall) in the 20212 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

CARLETON COLLEGE – Named Jessica Mueller to continue as women’s soccer interim head coach for the 2021 season.

MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY — Named Drew Svoboda assistant football coach for special teams.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA supplying temporary housing for victims of Oregon wildfires