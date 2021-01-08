Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray, LBs Shayne Gauthier, DE Jackson Jeffcoat and Tobi Antigha to one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Ryan Lohin and D Devante Stephens to Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eric Dick.

D.C. UNITED SC — Acquired G Jon Kempin from Columbus Crew in exchange for a natural third round pick (58th overall) in the 20212 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

CARLETON COLLEGE – Named Jessica Mueller to continue as women’s soccer interim head coach for the 2021 season.

MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY — Named Drew Svoboda assistant football coach for special teams.

