Friday’s Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray, LBs Shayne Gauthier, DE Jackson Jeffcoat and Tobi Antigha to one-year contract extensions.
BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Ryan Lohin and D Devante Stephens to Orlando (ECHL).
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eric Dick.
D.C. UNITED SC — Acquired G Jon Kempin from Columbus Crew in exchange for a natural third round pick (58th overall) in the 20212 MLS SuperDraft.
CARLETON COLLEGE – Named Jessica Mueller to continue as women’s soccer interim head coach for the 2021 season.
MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY — Named Drew Svoboda assistant football coach for special teams.
