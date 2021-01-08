Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, 3B Jantzen Witte and RHP Paul Sewald to minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed LHP Stephen Tarpley off waivers from Miami.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Duke Williams and OL Jordan Devey to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed S Jovante Moffatt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Javon Patterson from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Claimed LB Natrez Patrick off waivers from LA Rams.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Chris Blair, S Innis Gaines and LB Ray Wilborn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted OT Jared Veldheer and RB Darius Anderson to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL Michael Brockers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Raymond Calais on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced the contract of senior defensive assistant Dom Capers will not be renewed.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated S C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Kevon Seymour to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Alex Collins to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa’e, LB Deone Bucannon and OL Ted Larson to the active roster. Waived LB Chapelle Russell.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Promoted WR Dontrelle Inman to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with OL Geoff Gray, LBs Shayne Gauthier, DE Jackson Jeffcoat and Tobi Antigha to one-year contract extensions.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Waived Cs Andrew Agozzino, Andrew Poturalski, David Backes, Sam Carrick and Chase De Leo, RW Vinni Letieri, Ds Christian Djoos and Andy Welinski, G Anthony Stolarz.

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with C Riley Sheahan to a one-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived RWs Jayson Megina and T.J. Tynan, Cs Mike Vecchione and Sheldo Dries, Ds Kyle Burroughs, Dan Renouf and Josh MacDonald and LW Mikka Salomaki.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Announced G Corey Crawford granted an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Ryan Lohin and D Devante Stephens to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Nic Petan.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Jeff Malott and Joe Pendenz from the reserve list. Placed F Levko Koper on reserve list. Assigned F Lukas Craggs to the NHL/AHL active list.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Riley McKay from injured serve. Place Joe Sullivan on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Anthony Collins. Assigned F Adam Brady to Stockton (AHL). Activated F Dylan Malmquist form the reserve list. Placed Ross Olsson on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Devante Stephens and F Ryan Lohin from Tampa Bay (NHL). Placed F Tad Kozun on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed D Butrus Ghafari to the active roster. Placed D Shawn Bouti on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired G Matt Madore from the emergency backup goalie list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated Fs Brent Gates and Justin Taylor for the reserve list. Placed F Kevin Domingue on the reserve list. Place D Alex Brooks on teh commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Miles Gendron from the reserve list. Placed D Tanner Jago on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Ben Freeman from the reserve list. Placed Dane Birks on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed D Dean Stewart to the active roster and placed him on the reserve list. Placed D Patrik Parkhonen on the injured reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed G Eric Dick.

D.C. UNITED SC — Acquired G Jon Kempin from Columbus Crew in exchange for a natural third round pick (58th overall) in the 20212 MLS SuperDraft.

COLLEGE

CARLETON COLLEGE – Named Jessica Mueller to continue as women’s soccer interim head coach for the 2021 season.

MEMPHIS UNIVERSITY — Named Drew Svoboda assistant football coach for special teams.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Kevin Hart assistant director of sports information.

UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME — Named Marcus Freeman the Bob Hinton defensive coordinator/linebacker coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.