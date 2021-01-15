Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced Venezuelan players C Yasmil Bucce and INF Maikol Hernandez, Grabiel Salazar and Carlos Rodriguez (Venezuela), Dominican Republic players INFs Eruviel Castillo, Victor Celedonio, Anderson De La Santos and Angel Tejada, OFs Wilmer Feliciano, Hector Jimenez, Teudis Cortorreal and Angel Pena and LHPs Deivy Cruz and Elvis Polanco and Cs Aneudis Mordan and Samuel Basallo agreed to terms to one-year minor league contracts from the 2021 International Signing period. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Trey Mancini on a one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Liam Hendricks on a four-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Chris Bassitt, Franke Montas and Lou Trivino, LHP Sean Manaea, INF Matt Chapman and OF Mark Canha on one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF J.P. Crawford, C Tom Murphy and RHP Rafael Montero to undisclosed contracts for the 2021 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Joey Galloand INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Teoscar Hernandez and RHP Ross Stripling on one-year contracts for the 2021 season. Released RHP Walker Lockett to allow him to sign with Doosan Bears (KBO)

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Announced LHPs Luis Baldris (Venezuela) and Jesus Leon (Mexico), INFs Yiddi Cappe (Cuba), Reiner Chourio and Jesus Hernandez (Venezuela), OFs Kevin Guerrero (Dominica Republic) Oscar Colina (Venezuela) , Cs Edward Duran and Ronald Hernandez (Venezuela) and RHPs Gerardo Hernandez (Dominican Republic) and Jhoniel Serrano (Venezuela) agreed to terms to one-year ,minor league contracts from the 2021 International Signing period.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ted Leitner team ambassador and Jesse Angler play-by-play broadcaster for the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced C Angel Polo (Columbia)and LF Jediael Maduro (Curacao), Dominican Republic players RHPs Anderson Azor, Jan Cabraballo and Angel Sanchez, LHP Pavel Duarte, SSs Ramon Peralta and Brandy Rosario, OFs Eliam Sandoval, Carlos Rosario, Saul Bautista and Juanel Urena, LHP Ricardo Estrada (Mexico) and RF Mauricia Pierre (Panama) and Venezuelan players OFs Randy Arrieta, Brian Guzman, Fabio Viladiego and Diego Villegas, INFs Jose Astudillo, Jhosward Camacho, Gustavo Cordozo, Derwin Laya, Samuel Rodriguez and Diego Valasquez, Cs Javier Castillo, Brayan Ferrer, Diego Gonzalez and Eduardo Montero, RHPs Samir Chires, Gerelmi Maldonado, Carlos Rangel and Jose Rojas, LHP Daniel Espinoza agreed to terms to one-year minor league contracts from the 2021 International Signing period.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced RHP Jefrem Leon (Aruba), Dominican Republic players OF Cristian Batista, INFs Armando Cruz and Winder Diaz, RHP Doimil Perez and OF Enmanuel Ramirez, Venezuelan players LHP GabrielAgostini, RHPs Gustavo Rivas and Genderson Zapata and OF Jean Estrada agreed to terms to one-year minor league contracts from the 2021 International Signing period.

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

NBA — Fined G Kyrie Irving, from Brooklyn Nets, for violating the league’s health and safety protocols.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to the active roster. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Wattford. Placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed OL Darius Ciraco.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Brad Cowan, DB Dagogo Maxwell, Marcus Roberson and Brandin Dandridge

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with RB Andrew Harris on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated F Cole Smith for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Luca Sbisa to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived G Troy Grosenick and D Mark Alt.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated RW Oliver Wahlstrom for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Callan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Boo Nieves to Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from waivers.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Announced D Chris Cadden was transfered to Hibemian Football Club (Scottish Premier League) and will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees.

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms W Freddy Vargas from Deportivo Lara to fill an international slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Klinsmann to a new contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Jordyn Listro to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Kai Wagner to a new contract through 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH UNIVERSITY — Named Lamont Seward assistant football coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE —Named Nick Davison footballs defensive line coach.

