Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INFs Maikol Hernandez, Grabiel Salazar, Carlos Rodriguez Eruviel Castillo, Victor Celedonio, Anderson De La Santos and Angel Tejada and INF/OF Trey Mancini, OFs Wilmer Feliciano, Hector Jimenez, Teudis Cortorreal and Angel Pena and LHPs Deivy Cruz and Elvis Polanco and Cs Yasmil Bucce, Aneudis Mordan and Samuel Basallo on one-year minor league contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Liam Hendricks on a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with OF Yoelqui Cespedes.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Carlos Arcila, RHPs Freilyn De Perna, Darwin Rosario, Juan Soto, Miguel Ullola and Elvin Villega, OFs Richel Del Rosario, Brayan Nolasco and Pedro Leon on one-year minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Sullivan Ribeiro de Almeida and Sean Manaea, OFs Mark Canha, Pedro Pineda, Angel Arvalo and Beyker Martinez, INFs German Ortiz, Matt Chapman, Dayker Baldallo, Ray Garrett and Anderson Machado, RHPs Maosis Hernandez, Jesus Perdigon and Jimmy Rojas, Cs Javier Pariguan, Chris Bassitt, Franke Montas and Lou Trivino on one-year minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF J.P. Crawford, C Tom Murphy and RHP Rafael Montero to one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Joey Galloand INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on one-year contracts for the 2021 season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Teoscar Hernandez and RHP Ross Stripling on one-year contracts for the 2021 season. Released RHP Walker Lockett to allow him to sign with Doosan Bears (KBO)

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mychal Givens on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Luis Baldris and Jesus Leon, INFs Yiddi Cappe, Reiner Chourio and Jesus Hernandez), OFs Kevin Guerrero, Oscar Colina, Cs Edward Duran and Ronald Hernandez and RHPs Gerardo Hernandez and Jhoniel Serrano on one-year minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Ruben Bizcaya, LHP Antwone Kelly, RHPs Jose Garces, Jesus Clode, Darlin Diaz, Luigi Hernandez and Andres Sierra, OFs Rodolfo de la Cruz, Shalin Polanco, Eddy Rodriguez and Esmerlyn Valdez, INFs Rubel Lebron, Wesley Zapata and John Zorilla, C Miguel Sosa on one-year minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Steven Brault, RHPs Kyle Crick, Joe Musgrove, Richard Rodriguez and Chad Kuhl, Chris Stratton, INFs Adam Frazier and Collin Moran and C Jacob Stallings on one-year contracts for 2021 season. Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Difo on a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Harrison Bader, P Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes on one-year contracts for the 2021 season. Agreed to terms with INFs Adari Grant, Elias Reynoao, Samil De La Rosa, Anyelo Encarnacion, Yancel Guerrero and Marcelo Perez, C Leonardo Bernal, OFs Carlos Carmona, Christian Avendano, Robelin Lopez, Romtres Cabrera and Jose Suarez and RHPs Esteban Contreras, Carlos De La Cruz and Samuel Fabian on one-year minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ted Leitner team ambassador and Jesse Angler play-by-play broadcaster for the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Polo, RHPs Anderson Azor, Jan Cabraballo and Angel Sanchez, LHP Pavel Duarte, SSs Ramon Peralta and Brandy Rosario, OFs Jediael Maduro, Eliam Sandoval, Carlos Rosario, Saul Bautista and Juanel Urena, LHP Ricardo Estrada, OFs Mauricia Pierre, Randy Arrieta, Brian Guzman, Fabio Viladiego and Diego Villegas, INFs Jose Astudillo, Jhosward Camacho, Gustavo Cordozo, Derwin Laya, Samuel Rodriguez and Diego Valasquez, Cs Javier Castillo, Brayan Ferrer, Diego Gonzalez and Eduardo Montero, RHPs Samir Chires, Gerelmi Maldonado, Carlos Rangel and Jose Rojas, LHP Daniel Espinoza on one-year minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INFs Armando Cruz and Winder Diaz, Doimil Perez and OFs Jean Estrada, Cristian Batista and Enmanuel Ramirez, LHP Gabriel Agostini, RHPs Jefrem Leon, Gustavo Rivas and Genderson Zapata on one-year minor league contracts.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Valenzuela.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ryan Ramiz.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Gotta.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andrew Cartier.

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

NBA — Fined G Kyrie Irving, from Brooklyn Nets, for violating the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA G League

CAPITOL CITY GO GO — Named Amber Nichols general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended DE Mario Edwards from Chicago without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to the active roster. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Wattford. Placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed OL Darius Ciraco.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Brad Cowan, DB Dagogo Maxwell, Marcus Roberson and Brandin Dandridge

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with RB Andrew Harris on a one-year contract extension. Signed DB Demetirious Cox, DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Davon Grayson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Designated C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue for assignment taxi squad. Assigned G Artyom Zagidulin to Stockton (AHL)

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated F Cole Smith for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Luca Sbisa to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived G Troy Grosenick and D Mark Alt.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated RW Oliver Wahlstrom for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Callan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Boo Nieves to Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from Carolina waivers. Designated D Logan Stanely and LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment taxi squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Announced D Chris Cadden was transfered to Hibemian Football Club (Scottish Premier League) and will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees.

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms W Freddy Vargas from Deportivo Lara to fill an international slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Klinsmann to a new contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Jordyn Listro to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Kai Wagner to a new contract through 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH UNIVERSITY — Named Lamont Seward assistant football coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE —Named Nick Davison footballs defensive line coach.

