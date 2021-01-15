Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INFs Maikol Hernandez, Grabiel Salazar, Carlos Rodriguez, Eruviel Castillo, Victor Celedonio, Anderson De La Santos and Angel Tejada, OFs Wilmer Feliciano, Hector Jimenez, Teudis Cortorreal and Angel Pena and LHPs Deivy Cruz and Elvis Polanco and Cs Yasmil Bucce, Aneudis Mordan and Samuel Basallo on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Trey Mancini on a one-year contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 3B Rafael Devers on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Liam Hendricks on a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with OF Yoelqui Cespedes on a minor league contract..

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Cristian Santana, SS Abel Bastidas and RHP Joel Baez on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Boyd, 3B Jeimer Candelareio, RHP Jose Cisnero, SS Niko Goodrum, RHP Joe Jimenez, OF JaCoby Jones and LHP Daniel Norris to one-year contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with C Carlos Arcila, RHPs Freilyn De Perna, Darwin Rosario, Juan Soto, Miguel Ullola and Elvin Villega, OFs Richel Del Rosario, Brayan Nolasco and Pedro Leon on minor league contracts. Agreed to term with RHP Pedro Baez on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers and INF Aledmys Diaz on one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with C Kurt Suzuki, C Eiver Betancourt, RHP Darlin Francia, RHP Fernando Guanare, SS Denzer Guzman, C Edwin Hidalgo, SS Klevier Lopez and LHP Luis Vilora on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge, OF Clint Frazier, RHP Chad Green, LHP Jordan Montgomery, C Gary Sanchez, INF Gleyber Torres, INF Gio Urshela and INF Luke Voit on one-year contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Sullivan Ribeiro de Almeida and Sean Manaea, OFs Mark Canha, Pedro Pineda, Angel Arvalo and Beyker Martinez, INFs German Ortiz, Matt Chapman, Dayker Baldallo, Ray Garrett and Anderson Machado, RHPs Maosis Hernandez, Jesus Perdigon and Jimmy Rojas, Cs Javier Pariguan, Chris Bassitt, Franke Montas and Lou Trivino to minor league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF J.P. Crawford, C Tom Murphy and RHP Rafael Montero to one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yonny Chirinos, RHP Tyler Glasnow, OF Manuel Margot and INF Joey Wendle on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with SS Gabriel Arias, SS Luis Ariza, SS Carlos Colmenarez, RHP Sebastian Javier, RHP Humberto Jimenez, SS Jose Perez, OF Jhonny Piron, SS Jesus Quevedo, SS Nathanael Rodriguez and LHP Kikito Severino on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Joey Gallo and INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa on one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Teoscar Hernandez and RHP Ross Stripling on one-year contracts. Released RHP Walker Lockett to allow him to sign with Doosan Bears (KBO)

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant, SS Javier Baez and C Wilson Contreras on one-year contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Mychal Givens, Carlos Estévez, Robert Stephenson and Jon Gray, LHP Kyle Freeland, INF Ryan McMahon and OF Raimel Tapia to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Dailoui Abad, Miguel Bastardo, Brian Diaz, Jhonny Jimenez, Maximo Martinez, Kelvin Ramirez, Christian Romero, Pedro Santillan, Missael Soto and Michael Vilchez, OFs Juan Alonso and Issac Barreto, Cs Carlos Avila, Jesus Galiz and Thayron Liranzo, INFs Elio Campos, Wilman Diaz and Luis Guerra and LHPs Jorge Carpintero and Sebstian Jimenez on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with OF/1B Cody Bellinger, SS Corey Seager and LHP Julio Urias to one-year contracts.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Luis Baldris and Jesus Leon, INFs Yiddi Cappe, Reiner Chourio and Jesus Hernandez, OFs Kevin Guerrero, Oscar Colina, Cs Edward Duran and Ronald Hernandez and RHPs Gerardo Hernandez and Jhoniel Serrano on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with C Jorge Alfaro, 3B Brian Anderson, LHP Richard Bleier, RHP Adam Cimber and RHP Yimi Garcia on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Edwin Diaz, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Robert Gsellman and RHP Seth Lugo, OF Brandon Nimmo, INF Francisco Lindor, OF Michael Conforto and 1B/OF Dominic Smith to one-year contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 1B Rhys Hoskins, RHP Vince Velasquez and LHP Jose Alvarado on one-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Ruben Bizcaya, LHP Antwone Kelly, RHPs Jose Garces, Jesus Clode, Darlin Diaz, Luigi Hernandez and Andres Sierra, OFs Rodolfo de la Cruz, Shalin Polanco, Eddy Rodriguez and Esmerlyn Valdez, INFs Rubel Lebron, Wesley Zapata and John Zorilla, C Miguel Sosa on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Steven Brault, RHPs Kyle Crick, Joe Musgrove, Richard Rodriguez, Chad Kuhl, Chris Stratton, INFs Adam Frazier and Collin Moran and C Jacob Stallings and INF Wilmer Difo on a one-year contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Harrison Bader, P Jordan Hicks and Alex Reyes on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with INFs Adari Grant, Elias Reynoao, Samil De La Rosa, Anyelo Encarnacion, Yancel Guerrero and Marcelo Perez, C Leonardo Bernal, OFs Carlos Carmona, Christian Avendano, Robelin Lopez, Romtres Cabrera and Jose Suarez and RHPs Esteban Contreras, Carlos De La Cruz and Samuel Fabian on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Ted Leitner team ambassador and Jesse Angler play-by-play broadcaster. Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Altavilla, C Victor Caratini, RHP Dinelson Lamet, RHP Emilo Pagan and OF Tommy Pham to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with C Angel Polo, RHPs Anderson Azor, Jan Cabraballo and Angel Sanchez, LHP Pavel Duarte, SSs Ramon Peralta and Brandy Rosario, OFs Jediael Maduro, Eliam Sandoval, Carlos Rosario, Saul Bautista and Juanel Urena, LHP Ricardo Estrada, OFs Mauricia Pierre, Randy Arrieta, Brian Guzman, Fabio Viladiego and Diego Villegas, INFs Jose Astudillo, Jhosward Camacho, Gustavo Cordozo, Derwin Laya, Samuel Rodriguez and Diego Valasquez, Cs Javier Castillo, Brayan Ferrer, Diego Gonzalez and Eduardo Montero, RHPs Samir Chires, Gerelmi Maldonado, Carlos Rangel and Jose Rojas, LHP Daniel Espinoza on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Josh Bell, OF Juan Soto and SS Trea Turner on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with INFs Armando Cruz and Winder Diaz, Doimil Perez and OFs Jean Estrada, Cristian Batista and Enmanuel Ramirez, LHP Gabriel Agostini, RHPs Jefrem Leon, Gustavo Rivas and Genderson Zapata on minor league contracts.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Valenzuela.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ryan Ramiz.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with INF Nick Gotta.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andrew Cartier.

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

NBA — Fined G Kyrie Irving, from Brooklyn Nets, for violating the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA G League

CAPITOL CITY GO GO — Named Amber Nichols general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended DE Mario Edwards from Chicago without pay for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Named Arthur Smith head coach.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Binjimen Victor to a reserve/futures contract. Promoted CB Pierre Desir and QB Tyler Huntley to the active roster.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted RB Antonio Williams and CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WRs Reggie Davis and Jester Weah to reserve/futures contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated G Joel Bitonio from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived S Tedric Thompson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted DB KeiVarae Russell and DT Brian Price to the active roster. Signed TE Bronson Kaufusi to a reserve/futures contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Kyle Sloter to a reserve/futures contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted QB Bryce Perkins and DB Donte Deayon to the active roster. Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed C Will Capp on the reserve/COVID list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Trey Edmunds and OT Jarron Jones to reserve/futures contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Josh Johnson and OT Corbin Kaufusi to reserve/futures contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Myles Adams to a reserve/futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Wattford. Placed G Alex Cappa on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Michael Warren to a reserve/futures contract.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed OL Darius Ciraco.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS — Signed LB Brad Cowan, DB Dagogo Maxwell, Marcus Roberson and Brandin Dandridge.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with RB Andrew Harris on a one-year contract extension. Signed DB Demetirious Cox, DE Vontarrius Dora and WR Davon Grayson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a one-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Designated C Derek Ryan and G Louis Domingue for assignment taxi squad. Assigned G Artyom Zagidulin to Stockton (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Lucas Carlsson, C Philip Kurashev and D Wyatt Kalynuk from the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Oliver Rodrigue for assignment.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated F Cole Smith for assignment taxi squad. Recalled D Luca Sbisa to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Waived G Troy Grosenick and D Mark Alt.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Designated RW Oliver Wahlstrom for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated D Callan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C Boo Nieves to Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Luke Scxhenn and RW Tyler Johnson from the taxi squad. Designated D Andreas Borgman for assignment.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Loui Eriksson from the taxi squad. Designated RW Justin Bailey for assignment.

WINNIPEG JETS — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from Carolina waivers. Designated D Logan Stanely and LW Kristian Vesalainen for assignment taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded D Cole Fraser to South Carolina.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Eric Williams and F Shawn Cameron to the active roster. Activated D Bryce Reddick and F Mike McNamee from injured reserve and D Chris Carlisle from the reserve list. Placed Ds Tim Davison and Benjamin Finkelstein and F Garrett Thompson on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from the reserve list and D Jeff Taylor from injured reserve. Placed Fs Mike Szmatula on injured reserve and Craig Martin on the commissioners exempt list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed FsBoston Leier and Kamerin Nault to the active roster. Activated D NoahDelmas for the reserve list. Placed F Brendan Robbins on the reserve list. Loaned D Zach Osburn to Tucson. Added G Jay Stevens from the emergency backup goalie list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Taylor Cammarata, Aaron Luchuk and Chris LeBlanc from the reserve list. Placed F J.J. Piccinich on the reserve list and D Kevin Lohan on injured reserve. Assigned D Devante Stephens, F Peter Abbandonato, G Clint Windsor and F Ryan Lohin to Syracuse.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Ds Connor Moore from injured reserve and Jesse Lees and F Mark Cooper from the reserve list. Placed D Tyler Nanne on injured reserve. Placed Fs Cole Ully and Dan DeSalvo on the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated D Tanner Jago from the reserve list. Placed G Brad Baronne on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Michael Joly on the commissioners exempt list.

WICHITA THUNDER —Placed D Noel Hoefenmayer and F Brayden Watts on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Announced D Chris Cadden was transfered to Hibemian Football Club (Scottish Premier League) and will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees.

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms W Freddy Vargas from Deportivo Lara to fill an international slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

LA GALAXY — Signed G Jonathan Klinsmann to a new contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Jordyn Listro to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Kai Wagner to a new contract through 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE TECH UNIVERSITY — Named Lamont Seward assistant football coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE —Named Nick Davison footballs defensive line coach.

