Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Tony Pena Jr. assistant coach, Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Carl Eldred pitching coach, Rusty Kumntz first base coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach, Rafael Belliard special assistant to the general manager and Dannon Hollins minor league coach.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP J.A. Happ on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Starlin Aguilar, OFs Juan Cruz and Victor Labrada to one-year contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS – Traded RHP Hector Perez to Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Christian Marrero assistant hitting coach and Mike Rabelo field coordinator.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced offensive coach Dirk Koetter to retire.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Deon Cain to a reserve/futures contract. Named Rob Ryan inside linebacker coach and Anthony Weaver run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Matthew Wright to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Keith Washington Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced TE Vance McDonald to retire.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated T Vita Vea from injured reserve. Waived OL Earl Watford.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Martin Mayhew general manager.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Re-signed WR Richie Sindani.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed DT Brett Wade.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed QBs Philip Nelson and Broc Rutter and WRs Jordan Lasley, Eli Rogers, Nelson Spruce and Reggie White Jr.

OTTAWA REDBACKS — Signed DLs Reshaan Davis and Darius Jackson, OL Andrew Pickett.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Tom Flacco.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Potvin head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, John Slaney continues as assistant coach and Jay Varady will join Coyotes coaching staff. Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from the minor league taxi squad. Designate D Jordan for assignment to taxi squad.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled LW Brandon Hagel from minor league taxi squad. Designate LW Brandon Pirri for assignment to taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Emil Bemstrom for assignment to taxi squad. Recalled LW Nathan Gerbe from the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from the minor league taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned G Olivier Rodrigue to Bakersfield (AHL). Designated LW Joakim Nygard for assignment to taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Jonathan Ang.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Pierre-Olivier Joseph from the minor league taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled C Brian Pinho from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Placed Fs Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve. Promoted D Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Noah Segall video and team services/travel coordinator.

East Coast Hockey League

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Rob Bordson from the reserve list. Placed F Austin Farley on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Zack Andrusiak to the active roster and placed him on the reserve list. Activated D Kevin Lohan from injured reserve. Placed D Richie Boyd on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed D Nick Minerva, Fs Ryan Smith, Griff Jeszka, Dino Balsamo and Tyler Kobryn to the active roster. Placed G Olle Eridsson Ek, D J.C. Brassard, Fs Charlie Sampair and Maxim Golod and Ds Austin McEneny and Kyle Jenkins on the commissioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Brad Barone from the reserve list. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis on the reserve list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Kekua Manneh.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Marcus Ferkranus.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Jesus David Murillo on a permanent transfer for Colombian, Deportivo Independiente Medellin.

NASHVILLE SC — Announced D Miguel Nazarit was loaned to Colombian, Independiente Santa Fe.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired G Brandon Austin on a six-month loan with an option for another six-months from Tottenham Hotspur (EPL) pending receipt of his ITC.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced F Jordan Morris was loaned to Swansea City (ECL) through 2020-21 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Phoebe McClemon to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG — Named Lee Lewis and Greg Hofmann co-head coaches of the swimming program.

GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY — Name Jack Rowlett volunteer assistant coach.

