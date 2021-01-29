Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Announced Ken Griffey Jr. senior adivisor to the Commissioner.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joel Firman to director, analytics, Tim Stanton director, baseball operations, Andrew Herrera to assistant director, international scouting and John Choiniere to manager, analytics. Added John Edwards as analyst, Alex Lipman as assistant, baseball projects and Dan Kaplan as assistant video coordinator.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed free agent RHP Ivan nova to minor league squad and invited to spring training.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed free agent RHP Adam Wainwright.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Announced Bobby Dickerson returns as bench/third base coach, Skip Schumaker as associate manager, Damion Easley as hitting coach, Larry Rothschild as pitching coach, Wayne Kirby as first base coach, Ben Fritz as bullpen coach, Rod Barajas as catching and quality control, Ryan Flaherty as major league advance scout/development coach, Keith Werman as major league development/coordinator and Peter Summerville as bullpen catcher/coaching assistant.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Bill McGovern as ILB coach. Promoted Bill Shuey to OLB coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark Delone to coaching staff.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promote Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated D Anton Lindholm and LW Michal Teply for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned D Madison Bowey to minors Rockford (AHL).

FLORDIA PANTHERS — Waived LW Ryan Lomberg.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Patrick Bajkov and D Jake Massie from Syracuse (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Recalled D Griffin Luce from loan by Rochester Americans (AHL). Added G Taran Kozun.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed MF Kelyn Rowe.

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed G Didi Haracic to a one year contract with a second-year Club option.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced addition of Emily Fortunato to head athletic trainer.

COLLEGE

SOUTHERN MISS — Announced Jeremy Darveau as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.