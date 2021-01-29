Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Named Ken Griffey Jr. senior adivisor to the Commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Promoted Ben Crockett to senior vice-president, baseball operations, Brian Abraham to director, player development, Chris Stasio to manager, baseball development, Kirby Retzer to assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Paddy Steinfort to mental skills coordinator and Adan Severino to Latin American mental skills coordinator. Hired Harry Roberson as coordinator, player development and Julio Rangel as pitching coordinator, performance.

DETROIT TIGERS — Signed C Wilson Ramos to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Joel Firman to director, analytics, Tim Stanton director, baseball operations, Andrew Herrera to assistant director, international scouting and John Choiniere to manager, analytics. Added John Edwards as analyst, Alex Lipman as assistant, baseball projects and Dan Kaplan as assistant video coordinator.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Ivan Nova on a minor league contract. Designated RHP Ian Hamilton for assignment. Re-signed C J.T. Realmuto to a five-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Bobby Dickerson returns bench/third base coach, Skip Schumaker associate manager, Damion Easley hitting coach, Larry Rothschild pitching coach, Wayne Kirby first base coach, Ben Fritz bullpen coach, Rod Barajas catching and quality control, Ryan Flaherty major league advance scout/development coach, Keith Werman major league development/coordinator and Peter Summerville bullpen catcher/coaching assistant.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced hiring Kyle Smith as VP of player personnel.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Bill McGovern as ILB coach. Promoted Bill Shuey to OLB coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell and Mark Delone to coaching staff.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed LB Derrick Moncrief to a futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Restored WE Cyril Grayson to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted Todd Downing to offensive coordinator and Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated D Anton Lindholm and LW Michal Teply for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Madison Bowey to minors Rockford (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned Fs Rhett Gardner and Joel L’Esperance to taxi squad. Loaned D Thomas Harley to Dallas (AHL).

FLORDIA PANTHERS — Waived LW Ryan Lomberg.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed G Evan Newton to a two-year contract with a third-year club option.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Patrick Bajkov and D Jake Massie from Syracuse (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Recalled D Griffin Luce from Rochester Americans (AHL). Added G Taran Kozun.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Moved LW Tommy Besinger from 21-day to 30-day injured reserve.

KNOXVILLE iCE bEARS — Waived D Travis Armstrong. Signed D Sean Giles to specialty player contract.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed G Jack Berry to specialty player contract. Waived G Jacob Caffrey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed MF Kelyn Rowe.

SKY BLUE FC — Signed G Didi Haracic to a one year contract with a second-year Club option. Named Rebecca Moros and Rebecca Tweed assistant coaches, Daniel Ball goalkeeper coach, Philip Congleton high performace coach, Sara Sarpentieri head athletic trainer and Joelle Muro physical therapist.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Emily Fortunato head athletic trainer.

COLLEGE

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Larry Porter running backs coach.

SOUTHERN MISS — Named Jeremy Darveau offensive line coach and run-game coordinator.

TUSCULUM — Named Bailey Lowery graduate assistant.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.