Fritz carries Canisius over St. Peter’s 70-58

By The Associated Press
January 1, 2021 4:51 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacco Fritz recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canisius to a 70-58 win over St. Peter’s on Friday.

Jordan Henderson had 14 points for Canisius (2-3, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried added seven rebounds.

KC Ndefo had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Peacocks (6-4, 3-2). Doug Edert added 15 points. Daryl Banks III had 11 points and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

