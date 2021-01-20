Trending:
Ft. Wayne looks to extend streak vs Green Bay

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 5:30 pm
2 min read
      

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5, 5-5) vs. Green Bay (3-11, 3-7)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks for its fifth straight conference win against Green Bay. Purdue Fort Wayne’s last Horizon loss came against the Northern Kentucky Norse 70-68 on Jan. 2. Green Bay lost 68-65 on the road against Detroit in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s Amari Davis has averaged 16.6 points while PJ Pipes has put up 14.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 12.3 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Phoenix have given up just 76.5 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 89 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Godfrey has directly created 40 percent of all Purdue Fort Wayne field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-10 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 78.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mastodons. Green Bay has an assist on 55 of 81 field goals (67.9 percent) over its past three games while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Horizon teams. The Phoenix have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

