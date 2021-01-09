On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph’s past Albany (NY) 67-64

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 14 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its season-opening eight-game losing streak, edging past Albany 67-64 on Saturday night.

Jordan Hall had 13 points and nine assists for Saint Joseph’s (1-8). Jack Forrest added 12 points. Myles Douglas had 10 points.

Jarvis Doles had 13 points for the Great Danes (1-5). Kellon Taylor added 11 points and nine rebounds. CJ Kelly had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration