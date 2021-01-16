On Air: Federal News Network program
Funk scores 18 to lift Bucknell past Lehigh 75-70

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:07 pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Bucknell narrowly beat Lehigh 75-70 on Saturday.

John Meeks had 12 points for Bucknell (1-4, 1-4 Patriot League), which snapped its season-opening four-game losing streak. Miles Latimer added 10 points. Xander Rice had 10 points, including the clinching free throws with. 8.2 seconds left.

Marques Wilson had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (1-4, 1-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Nic Lynch added 14 points. Jeameril Wilson had 11 points.

