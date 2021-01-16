Furman 78, ETSU 66

ETSU (6-5)
Adheke 0-2 1-4 1, Monsanto 4-13 2-2 11, Patterson 5-7 2-2 13, Sloan 6-11 1-3 13, S.Smith 5-10 3-4 13, T.Brewer 5-9 0-0 12, Harris 1-3 1-3 3, Amaefule 0-1 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 10-18 66.
FURMAN (10-3)
Gurley 0-8 0-0 0, Mounce 6-9 0-0 14, Slawson 4-5 2-2 11, Bothwell 11-19 8-9 32, Hunter 6-9 0-0 15, Hien 1-2 1-2 3, Foster 0-3 1-2 1, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Pugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 12-15 78.
Halftime_Furman 37-35. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 4-20 (T.Brewer 2-5, Patterson 1-2, Monsanto 1-6, Weber 0-1, Sloan 0-3, S.Smith 0-3), Furman 8-26 (Hunter 3-6, Mounce 2-5, Bothwell 2-8, Slawson 1-1, Foster 0-1, Gurley 0-5). Rebounds_ETSU 30 (Adheke 8), Furman 33 (Mounce 9). Assists_ETSU 12 (Sloan 5), Furman 16 (Gurley 6). Total Fouls_ETSU 13, Furman 15. A_250 (4,000).
