Furman 94, The Citadel 88

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 5:12 pm
FURMAN (9-3)

Gurley 9-21 0-2 18, Mounce 10-12 5-6 29, Slawson 2-4 5-6 9, Bothwell 7-15 2-2 17, Hunter 4-7 0-0 10, Hien 3-4 0-2 6, Kenney 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-72 12-18 94.

THE CITADEL (8-1)

Brown 5-10 7-8 18, Clark 3-7 0-0 6, Abee 2-11 0-0 5, Moffe 5-6 2-3 13, Rice 7-14 0-0 20, Davis 3-7 3-5 10, Fitzgibbons 3-8 2-2 10, Spence 1-1 2-2 4, Webster 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-65 16-20 88.

Halftime_Furman 48-41. 3-Point Goals_Furman 8-24 (Mounce 4-5, Hunter 2-4, Anderson 1-3, Bothwell 1-3, Slawson 0-1, Kenney 0-2, Lawrence 0-2, Gurley 0-4), The Citadel 12-34 (Rice 6-12, Fitzgibbons 2-4, Moffe 1-1, Davis 1-3, Brown 1-4, Abee 1-8, Clark 0-2). Rebounds_Furman 36 (Slawson, Bothwell 8), The Citadel 36 (Brown 12). Assists_Furman 21 (Bothwell 5), The Citadel 15 (Fitzgibbons 4). Total Fouls_Furman 21, The Citadel 20.

