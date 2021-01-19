Furman looks to extend streak vs VMI

Furman (10-3, 4-0) vs. VMI (7-7, 2-3)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. Furman has won by an average of 22 points in its last 10 wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Feb. 12, 2015, a 93-59 win.

TEAM LEADERS: VMI’s Greg Parham has averaged 19 points while Jake Stephens has put up 14 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Paladins, Mike Bothwell has averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and two steals while Clay Mounce has put up 16 points and 5.6 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Keydets have scored 84.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Parham has made or assisted on 47 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 this year when it scores 78 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 79.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Paladins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Keydets. VMI has an assist on 48 of 88 field goals (54.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Furman has assists on 54 of 97 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman offense has scored 85.8 points per game this season, ranking the Paladins 11th among Division I teams. The VMI defense has allowed 77.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th overall).

