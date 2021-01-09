Ga. Southern seeks revenge on App State

Georgia Southern (7-5, 1-2) vs. Appalachian State (8-4, 2-1)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State goes for the season sweep over Georgia Southern after winning the previous matchup in Boone. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when Georgia Southern made only five foul shots on 10 attempts while the Mountaineers hit 14 of 20 on their way to a 66-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Appalachian State’s Michael Almonacy, James Lewis Jr. and Justin Forrest have combined to account for 32 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 31 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Mountaineers have scored 70.7 points per game against Sun Belt opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountaineers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Appalachian State has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its past three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 58.4 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

