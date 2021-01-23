Ga. State seeks revenge on App State

Georgia State (8-3, 2-2) vs. Appalachian State (11-5, 5-2)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State goes for the season sweep over Georgia State after winning the previous matchup in Boone. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Mountaineers outshot Georgia State 52 percent to 49.2 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to an 80-71 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 36 percent of Appalachian State’s points this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 73.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 61.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Adrian Delph has connected on 40.2 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over his last three games. He’s also made 96.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Georgia State’s Allen has attempted 72 3-pointers and connected on 51.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 23 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Appalachian State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 66.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady Appalachian State defense has held opponents to 62.1 points per game, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Georgia State has allowed an average of 74.1 points through 11 games (ranking the Panthers 230th).

