Sports News

Gak carries California Baptist past Long Beach St. 96-75

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 11:44 pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gorjok Gak had 26 points plus 16 rebounds as California Baptist romped past Long Beach State 96-75 on Saturday night.

Ty Rowell added 22 points for the Lancers. Rowell also had eight assists.

Reed Nottage had 18 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (7-4), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Mark Carbone added 16 points.

Tre Armstrong was held to two points despite leading the Lancers in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game. He failed to make a shot from 3-point range (0 of 4).

Michael Carter III had 16 points for the Beach (3-5). Isaiah Washington added 14 points. Chance Hunter had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

