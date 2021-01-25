Gardner-Webb 80, Charleston Southern 71

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-13)

Edwards 4-10 0-0 11, Bowser 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 1-11 6-6 8, Florence 8-14 0-0 18, Knox 4-10 0-0 12, Price 4-5 0-0 10, Porter 0-0 0-1 0, Moore 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 26-58 6-7 71.

GARDNER-WEBB (6-9)

Dufeal 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 2-4 2-6 6, Cornwall 8-12 0-0 21, Falko 5-12 0-1 13, Sears 3-10 2-2 9, Williams 6-10 3-4 18, Mann 4-6 0-2 8, Selden 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-59 7-15 80.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 13-35 (Knox 4-7, Edwards 3-9, Price 2-3, Moore 2-4, Florence 2-7, Fleming 0-5), Gardner-Webb 13-27 (Cornwall 5-8, Falko 3-5, Williams 3-5, Selden 1-2, Sears 1-5, Dufeal 0-2). Fouled Out_Bowser. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 32 (Edwards, Fleming 7), Gardner-Webb 31 (Mann 10). Assists_Charleston Southern 16 (Fleming 5), Gardner-Webb 16 (Cornwall 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 15, Gardner-Webb 13.

