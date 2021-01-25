On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Gardner-Webb 80, Charleston Southern 71

By The Associated Press
January 25, 2021 6:22 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (1-13)

Edwards 4-10 0-0 11, Bowser 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 1-11 6-6 8, Florence 8-14 0-0 18, Knox 4-10 0-0 12, Price 4-5 0-0 10, Porter 0-0 0-1 0, Moore 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 26-58 6-7 71.

GARDNER-WEBB (6-9)

Dufeal 1-3 0-0 2, Reid 2-4 2-6 6, Cornwall 8-12 0-0 21, Falko 5-12 0-1 13, Sears 3-10 2-2 9, Williams 6-10 3-4 18, Mann 4-6 0-2 8, Selden 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-59 7-15 80.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 13-35 (Knox 4-7, Edwards 3-9, Price 2-3, Moore 2-4, Florence 2-7, Fleming 0-5), Gardner-Webb 13-27 (Cornwall 5-8, Falko 3-5, Williams 3-5, Selden 1-2, Sears 1-5, Dufeal 0-2). Fouled Out_Bowser. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 32 (Edwards, Fleming 7), Gardner-Webb 31 (Mann 10). Assists_Charleston Southern 16 (Fleming 5), Gardner-Webb 16 (Cornwall 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 15, Gardner-Webb 13.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Naples area welcomes new chief petty officers