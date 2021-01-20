Gardner-Webb 84, UNC-Asheville 57

UNC-ASHEVILLE (8-7)
Clayborne 1-4 3-6 5, Battle 1-3 0-0 2, Batts 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Thorpe 1-2 6-7 8, Stephney 3-8 0-0 6, Baker 9-14 0-1 20, Jude 2-3 0-0 5, Mason 0-2 0-0 0, Marable 1-1 0-0 2, McLaurin 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 9-14 57.
GARDNER-WEBB (4-9)
Dufeal 2-3 2-2 6, Reid 2-3 0-0 4, Cornwall 3-9 2-4 9, Falko 4-7 1-3 11, Sears 3-5 3-4 10, Williams 6-14 0-0 16, Selden 3-3 2-2 10, Mann 8-11 2-2 18, Lynott 0-1 0-0 0, Itodo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 12-17 84.
Halftime_Gardner-Webb 47-28. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 4-14 (Baker 2-4, Jude 1-2, Jones 1-4, Batts 0-1, Heath 0-1, Stephney 0-1, Thorpe 0-1), Gardner-Webb 10-17 (Williams 4-6, Selden 2-2, Falko 2-3, Cornwall 1-2, Sears 1-2, Dufeal 0-1, Mann 0-1). Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 13 (Stephney 4), Gardner-Webb 35 (Dufeal, Falko 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 7 (Stephney 3), Gardner-Webb 17 (Cornwall 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 17, Gardner-Webb 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments