Gardner-Webb 85, Campbell 70

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 5:52 pm
CAMPBELL (5-6)

Carralero 5-10 3-3 13, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 7-12 0-0 18, Whitfield 3-8 4-4 11, Henderson 3-7 3-5 9, Clemons 1-4 5-10 7, Mokseckas 2-3 1-1 6, Stajcic 2-3 0-0 5, Lynch 0-2 1-2 1, Lusane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 17-25 70.

GARDNER-WEBB (3-6)

Itodo 0-0 0-0 0, Cornwall 4-10 3-4 13, Falko 6-10 4-6 17, Mann 5-9 4-5 14, Sears 2-4 2-3 6, Williams 4-7 4-4 14, Reid 5-8 1-2 11, Dufeal 1-1 0-0 2, Selden 3-6 0-0 8, Lynott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 18-24 85.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 7-18 (Thompson 4-7, Stajcic 1-1, Mokseckas 1-2, Whitfield 1-2, Carralero 0-1, Clemons 0-1, Lusane 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Henderson 0-2), Gardner-Webb 7-18 (Cornwall 2-4, Selden 2-4, Williams 2-4, Falko 1-4, Mann 0-1, Sears 0-1). Fouled Out_Thompson. Rebounds_Campbell 23 (Carralero 10), Gardner-Webb 36 (Mann 8). Assists_Campbell 13 (Whitfield 5), Gardner-Webb 15 (Falko, Mann, Sears 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 20, Gardner-Webb 20.

