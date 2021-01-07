SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 23 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat rival BYU 86-69 on Thursday in a hastily scheduled game after both teams lost their original opponents to COVID-19 issues.

Jalen Suggs added 16 points for Gonzaga, while Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard scored 12 each. Gonzaga (11-0, 2-0 West Coast Conference) won its 45th consecutive home game, the longest streak in the nation.

Matt Haarms and Caleb Lohner each scored 13 points for BYU (9-3, 0-1), which had not played since Dec. 23 after a pair of WCC games were postponed because of COVID-19. BYU was hurt by poor shooting most of the game.

Gonzaga was supposed to play Santa Clara on Thursday and BYU was scheduled to play Pacific. But both those teams had to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, so Gonzaga and BYU decided to play each other a month early.

NO. 5 IOWA 89, MARYLAND 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Luka Garza scored 17 of his 24 points in the decisive first half, and Iowa roared back from an early deficit by keeping Maryland scoreless for nearly eight minutes.

Garza made nine of his 14 field goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. He went 4 for 4 at the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Jordan Bohannon chipped in with 18 points for the Hawkeyes (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten).

Aaron Wiggins scored 17 for Maryland (6-6, 1-5), and Donta Scott added 13.

NO. 8 WISCONSIN 80, INDIANA 73, 2OT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to lead Wisconsin past Indiana.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) won for the seventh time in its last eight games. Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aljami Durham added 15, Jerome Hunter had 12 and Rob Phinisee 10 for the Hoosiers (7-5, 2-3).

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 81, NORTHWESTERN 56

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Illinois rallied to beat Northwestern.

Cockburn also had 12 rebounds in his eighth double-double of the season, asserting himself in the middle after Illinois (9-3, 5-1 Big Ten) got off to a rough start. Ayo Dosunmu added 15 points, and Trent Frazier and Adam Miller each scored 14.

Illinois trailed by as many as 16 before completely overwhelming Northwestern (6-4, 3-3) in its fourth straight win.

Robbie Beran scored 11 points for the Wildcats in their third consecutive loss.

COLORADO 79, NO. 17 OREGON 72

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV recovered from a scary fall to score 21 points, including a game-sealing scoop layup with 27 seconds left, and Colorado held off Oregon.

Grad transfer Jeriah Horne added 17 points for the Buffaloes (8-3, 2-2 Pac-12), who improved to 10-0 against the Ducks (8-2, 3-1) all-time in Boulder.

Wright was fouled driving to the basket late in the first half, slid out of bounds and banged his neck on a courtside chair. He pounded the floor in pain before joining the team on the bench and returning to the floor.

Chris Duarte scored 27 points for an Oregon team that saw its eight-game win streak halted. Eugene Omoruyi added 18 points.

