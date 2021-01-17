Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Garza, No. 5 Iowa roll to 96-73 victory over Northwestern

By The Associated Press
January 17, 2021 8:24 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Luka Garza had 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes, and No. 5 Iowa rolled to a 96-73 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Joe Wieskamp had 16 points and CJ Fredrick added 13 to help the Hawkeyes (12-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten) win their fifth straight. Iowa and Michigan are tied for the conference lead.

Pete Nance had 16 points for Northwestern (6-6, 3-5). The Wildcats have dropped five in a row.

NO. 11 HOUSTON 75, UCF 58

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 18 points, Justin Gorham added 15 points and nine rebounds and Houston routed UCF.

Houston (11-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) has won four straight after a loss to Tulsa.

Jamille Reynolds scored 14 points for UCF (3-5, 1-4).

NO. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 64, WAKE FOREST 60

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Wake Forest.

Radford made 6 of 7 shots, then went 6 for 6 at the foul line in the final 45.4 seconds for the Hokies (11-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Ismael Massoud had 12 points for the Demon Deacons (3-5, 0-5).

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration