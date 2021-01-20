On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

George Mason 87, Saint Joseph’s 85, 2OT

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      

SAINT JOSEPH’S (1-11)

Funk 6-13 3-4 19, Longpre 0-1 0-0 0, Bishop 3-5 0-0 8, Forrest 4-15 3-6 13, Hall 1-8 0-0 2, Tracey 8-10 0-0 18, Moore 3-5 4-5 10, Douglas 2-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, Jansson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 31-69 10-15 85.

GEORGE MASON (7-6)

Oduro 6-14 2-3 14, Wilson 5-13 4-12 14, Greene 9-17 5-7 25, Kolek 2-7 2-2 8, Miller 7-18 2-3 17, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Hartwell 2-2 0-0 5, Polite 0-1 0-0 0, Haidara 0-0 0-0 0, Calixte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 15-27 87.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 13-38 (Funk 4-10, Tracey 2-3, Bishop 2-4, Douglas 2-6, Forrest 2-6, Brown 1-1, Longpre 0-1, Moore 0-1, Hall 0-6), George Mason 6-18 (Greene 2-4, Kolek 2-5, Hartwell 1-1, Miller 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Polite 0-1). Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 36 (Funk, Forrest 9), George Mason 46 (Oduro 13). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 18 (Hall 11), George Mason 10 (Greene, Kolek, Miller, Polite 2). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 24, George Mason 15. A_180 (10,000).

Sports News

